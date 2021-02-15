UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Provides Connections To CDA Approved Housing Societies: Senate Body Told

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

IESCO provides connections to CDA approved housing societies: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Monday was informed that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) provided electricity connections to the housing societies approved by Capital Development Authority.

The Committee which met with Mirza Muhammad Afridi in the Chair discussed non-provision electricity connections in areas of electrified housing societies approved earlier by CDA policy of temporary electricity connections by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) etc.

The Committee members asserted that CEO IESCO must consult with all concerned departments so that loop holes Regarding policy on temporary electricity connections by FESCO, the committee took serious notice of the brevity of the response and demanded more details.

The Committee was informed that such connections were permitted, only after complete payment of Demand Notice for an initial period of six months which was extendable.

The Committee directed to provide details of how many connections transitioned from temporary to permanent and after how much time.

The Committee was informed that permanent connections were only awarded on demand of the consumer. Tariff rates for temporary connections were higher.

Discussing FESCO's policy related to posting of LS-1, the Committee was informed that there were no set rules.

However, preference was given to those with relevant qualification.

The Committee also adopted three reports on various matters that were referred by the House and disposed off in the Committee's last meeting held on 8th February, 2021. The meeting was attended by Senators Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Moula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Akram and senior officers from the Power Division and officials of concerned departments.

Related Topics

Senate Faisalabad Electricity Company February Capital Development Authority Afridi All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company FESCO Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

51 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

1 hour ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.