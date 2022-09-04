UrduPoint.com

IESCO Provides Relief To Consumers In FPA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 10:00 PM

IESCO provides relief to consumers in FPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has provided relief to the consumers in fuel price adjustment (FPA) in view of the rains and floods in the country.

According to the details, those domestic tariff consumers with single phase meters who have used 201 to 300 units during the month of June 2022 have completely waved off the amount of fuel price adjustment in their electricity bills for the month of August 2022 and due date has also been extended till September 12, 2022, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The revised and extended bills have been uploaded on IESCO website www.

iesco.com.pk. Customers can get the duplicate copy of corrected and extended bill from IESCO website, concerned SDO/Revenue Offices or nearest customer service.

The IESCO customers who fulfill the above conditions and has already paid their August 2022 bills, the amount deposited for fuel price adjustment will be credited in the bill of September 2022. Such customers do not need to visit IESCO offices, it further said.

Protected consumers whose units consumed in the last 6 months are 200 or less than 200 have already been given relief of Rs 6 per unit in support of the fuel price adjustment for August 2022 electricity bills on the instructions of the government.

