IESCO provides smooth power supply in Ramadan, Eidul Fitr

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) fulfilled its promise of provision of uninterrupted power supply and quality services to the esteemed customers during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays owing to the hard work of staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) fulfilled its promise of provision of uninterrupted power supply and quality services to the esteemed customers during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays owing to the hard work of staff.

The customers also paid tribute to the performance of IESCO management and all field formations, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan in his message appreciated the performance of all the officers and staff of all formations of IESCO especially the operations teams.

He expressed the hope that IESCO teams would continue to strive to provide better services to our customers.

He also praised Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan who was in charge of all operations during the Holy month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays for his excellent monitoring and performance.