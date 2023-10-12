IESCO recovers over Rs 10 mln from 435 running, dead defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday recovered over Rs 10 million from 435 running and dead defaulters in various circles of the company during the ongoing power anti power theft and recovery drive.

The IESCO Spokesperson told that collectively a sum of Rs 380.35 million has been recovered from 24,177 defaulters so far. Meters of the defaulters have also been removed, he added.

He said local administration and police were fully assisting the operation teams of the company in the drive. The drive would continue till complete elimination of power pilferage, he said