IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulters

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday recovered a sum of over Rs 20.46 million from 670 defaulters in its all circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday recovered a sum of over Rs 20.46 million from 670 defaulters in its all circles.

Giving the breakup, the IESCO spokesperson told that an amount of over Rs 6.

2 million was recovered from 278 defaulters from Islamabad Circles, Rs 5.9 million from 108 defaulters in Attock Circle, Rs 3.16 million from 38 defaulters in Rawalpindi city Circle, Rs. 2.59 million from 125 defaulters in Jhelum Circle and Rs 4.1 million from 46 Circle in Chakwal Circles.

He also urged the consumers to pay their bill timely in order to stop disconnection.