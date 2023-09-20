Open Menu

IESCO Recovers Over Rs 20.46 Mln From 670 Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulters

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday recovered a sum of over Rs 20.46 million from 670 defaulters in its all circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday recovered a sum of over Rs 20.46 million from 670 defaulters in its all circles.

Giving the breakup, the IESCO spokesperson told that an amount of over Rs 6.

2 million was recovered from 278 defaulters from Islamabad Circles, Rs 5.9 million from 108 defaulters in Attock Circle, Rs 3.16 million from 38 defaulters in Rawalpindi city Circle, Rs. 2.59 million from 125 defaulters in Jhelum Circle and Rs 4.1 million from 46 Circle in Chakwal Circles.

He also urged the consumers to pay their bill timely in order to stop disconnection.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock All From Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

5 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

11 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

11 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

11 minutes ago
Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

11 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

29 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

19 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

9 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

19 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan