IESCO Recovers Over Rs 260 Mln From 22,618 Running Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered a sum of over Rs 260 million from 22,618 running defaulters during the ongoing drive against power theft and recovery across all the circles of the company.

The IESCO spokesman said that the IESCO teams also recovered over Rs 290 million from 9,961 dead defaulters.

He said that collectively, a sum of over Rs 560 million has been recovered from over 32,000 defaulters so far during the ongoing drive.

Moreover, meters and transformers of defaulters have also been removed, he added. He said the drive would continue vigorously till the complete elimination of power theft and recovery from the defaulters.

