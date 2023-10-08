Open Menu

IESCO Recovers Over Rs 350 Mln From 22,624 Defaulters So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered over Rs 350 million from 22,624 defaulters in various circles of the company so far during the ongoing power anti-power theft and recovery drive.

Sharing details, IESCO Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad said that over Rs 3.3 million has been recovered from 258 running defaulters, Rs 3.6 million from 171 dead defaulters and Rs 6.9 million from 429 defaulters so far.

He said the drive would continue till complete recovery and elimination of power theft. He urged the consumers to pay their bills timely.

