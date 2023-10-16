IESCO recovers over Rs 401 mln from 26,399 defaulters

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has so far recovered over Rs 401 million from 26,399 defaulters during the ongoing drive against power theft and recovery across all the circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has so far recovered over Rs 401 million from 26,399 defaulters during the ongoing drive against power theft and recovery across all the circles of the company.

According to an IESCO official, the Company teams on Monday recovered over Rs 1.4 million from 130 running defaulters and Rs 1.9 million from dead defaulters, besides removing meters and transformers of defaulters.

The official said the drive would continue vigorously till complete elimination of power theft and recovery from the defaulters.

He urged the consumers to pay their bills timely.