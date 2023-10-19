IESCO recovers Rs 442.78 mln from 27,680 running, dead defaulters: CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO's) recovery teams have successfully recovered Rs 442.78 million from 27,680 running and dead defaulters so far during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO's) recovery teams have successfully recovered Rs 442.78 million from 27,680 running and dead defaulters so far during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive.

Sharing the details on Thursday, IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that a sum of Rs 208.65 million has been recovered from 19,361 running defaulters while Rs 234.13 million from 8,319 dead defaulters so far.

Similarly, the IESCO detection teams were also actively working against power pilferage and charged 3.07 million units to the power thieves besides imposing a fine of Rs 142.98 million on such 2,204 consumers, he said.

The CEO said the company was dealing hard with running and dead electricity defaulters and power pilferers adding that all possible steps were being taken to eliminate the menace of power pilferage from the IESCO region.

He said with the collaboration of police and district administration, we were getting very good results during the ongoing campaign.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the IESCO recovery and detection teams for their tireless efforts.

He directed all formations that no slackness would be tolerated towards target achievements. He also requested valuable customers to be the part of this anti-power theft drive by reporting the power theft cases on helpline number 118 or the Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell at phone numbers 0519352933 and 0519252934.