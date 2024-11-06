Open Menu

IESCO Recovers Rs 4,983.9 Mln From 177,313 Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 defaulters

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered Rs 4,983.9 million around 177,313 running and dead defaulters in all six circles of the company during the ongoing recovery and anti theft campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered Rs 4,983.9 million around 177,313 running and dead defaulters in all six circles of the company during the ongoing recovery and anti theft campaign.

Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan told that transformers and electricity meter of defaulters have also been removed.

He directed recovery teams to disconnect meters of defaulters without any pressure and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Parallel to anti power theft drive, IESCO management has extremely focusing regarding recovery of out-standing electricity dues from running and dead defaulters, he said.

He also appreciated IESCO field formations teams for their tireless efforts.

Muhammad Naeem Jan said that timely payment of bills is national and moral responsibility of valuable customers.

Related Topics

Dead Electricity Company Moral All From Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

11 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

11 minutes ago
 Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

3 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

3 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

11 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

11 minutes ago
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

11 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness g ..

KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center

6 minutes ago
 Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS

Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS

6 minutes ago
 PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chi ..

PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

34 minutes ago
 SMUTA's new cabinet elected unopposed

SMUTA's new cabinet elected unopposed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan