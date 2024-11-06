IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 defaulters

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered Rs 4,983.9 million around 177,313 running and dead defaulters in all six circles of the company during the ongoing recovery and anti theft campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered Rs 4,983.9 million around 177,313 running and dead defaulters in all six circles of the company during the ongoing recovery and anti theft campaign.

Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan told that transformers and electricity meter of defaulters have also been removed.

He directed recovery teams to disconnect meters of defaulters without any pressure and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Parallel to anti power theft drive, IESCO management has extremely focusing regarding recovery of out-standing electricity dues from running and dead defaulters, he said.

He also appreciated IESCO field formations teams for their tireless efforts.

Muhammad Naeem Jan said that timely payment of bills is national and moral responsibility of valuable customers.