Open Menu

IESCO Recovers Rs 786.12 Mln From 44,687 Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IESCO recovers Rs 786.12 mln from 44,687 defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered Rs 786.12 million from 44,687 defaulters besides imposing fine of Rs 286.6 million on power pilferers during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive launched on September 7.

I

ESCO detection teams have checked 312,840 meters, out of which electricity was stealing from 5,182 meters, IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad told in a statement issued here Sunday.

He said IESCO also imposed fines of Rs 286.6 million by charging 6 million units to the concerned consumers. Some 610 FIRs were also registered against electricity thieves and police arrested 489 people, he said.

The CEO said IESCO's recovery teams recovered Rs 404.47 million from 31,688 running defaulters and Rs 381.

64 million from 12,999 dead defaulters.

As per the direction of the government the Ministry of Energy and under the leadership of Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves and defaulters were continuing in all the operation circles of IESCO including Islamabad Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

The CEO praised the efforts made by IESCO officers and employees and detection teams for making the anti-power theft and recovery campaign successful.

He requested the consumers to support IESCO in this national campaign and report the electricity thieves on helpline number 118 or complaint and monitoring cell numbers 0519252933-34 so that timely action can be taken.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Police Electricity Fine Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock September Sunday All From Government 786 Investment Limited Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan