IESCO recovers Rs 786.12 mln from 44,687 defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered Rs 786.12 million from 44,687 defaulters besides imposing fine of Rs 286.6 million on power pilferers during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive launched on September 7.

I

ESCO detection teams have checked 312,840 meters, out of which electricity was stealing from 5,182 meters, IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad told in a statement issued here Sunday.

He said IESCO also imposed fines of Rs 286.6 million by charging 6 million units to the concerned consumers. Some 610 FIRs were also registered against electricity thieves and police arrested 489 people, he said.

The CEO said IESCO's recovery teams recovered Rs 404.47 million from 31,688 running defaulters and Rs 381.

64 million from 12,999 dead defaulters.

As per the direction of the government the Ministry of Energy and under the leadership of Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves and defaulters were continuing in all the operation circles of IESCO including Islamabad Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

The CEO praised the efforts made by IESCO officers and employees and detection teams for making the anti-power theft and recovery campaign successful.

He requested the consumers to support IESCO in this national campaign and report the electricity thieves on helpline number 118 or complaint and monitoring cell numbers 0519252933-34 so that timely action can be taken.