IESCO resorted to carry out temporary 2 hour power load-management

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) resorted to carrying out temporary two-hour power load management across the company region due to the difference between demand and supply.

IESCO was getting 2400 megawatt (MW) of electricity from the national grid system against the demand of 2,532 MW, the IESCO spokesperson said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The temporary load management would be ended soon as soon as the power supply became normal, he said