IESCO secures 5649 dangerous points in five operational circles: Shahid Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that comprehensive campaign for shifting and removal of electricity wires passing over or close to the houses was in process and out of 7376 such identified cases, 5648 points had been secured so far.

He said that the campaign was being carried out in all five operation circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

The IESCO Chief said that the shifting of wires and poles cost was Rs 867.552 million.

He said IESCO proved its self as customer friendly company due to its positive and customer friendly policies.

The chief said that construction of houses under high tension lines was dangerous for life and also an illegal activity so it must be avoided.

He requested valuable customers to report SDO office in case of presence of such wires so that human lives could be saved by taking timely action.