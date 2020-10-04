UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Secures 5649 Dangerous Points In Five Operational Circles: Shahid Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

IESCO secures 5649 dangerous points in five operational circles: Shahid Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that comprehensive campaign for shifting and removal of electricity wires passing over or close to the houses was in process and out of 7376 such identified cases, 5648 points had been secured so far.

He said that the campaign was being carried out in all five operation circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

The IESCO Chief said that the shifting of wires and poles cost was Rs 867.552 million.

He said IESCO proved its self as customer friendly company due to its positive and customer friendly policies.

The chief said that construction of houses under high tension lines was dangerous for life and also an illegal activity so it must be avoided.

He requested valuable customers to report SDO office in case of presence of such wires so that human lives could be saved by taking timely action.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Company Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

4 minutes ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

3 hours ago

UAE calls for UN Member States to uphold obligatio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.