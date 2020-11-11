IESCO secures 6002 dangerous points so far: Shahid Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that out of total 7626 identified dangerous points, 6002 have been secured so far.

He said that these points have been secured after shifting electricity wires to safe location and by removing tilted poles. Securing of these hazard points cost total Rs 955.974 million, he said.

The CEO said a comprehensive campaign regarding shifting of electricity wires crossing over or close to the houses and removal of tilted poles was being carried out in all five operation circles of the company.

The company was clearing all these points from its own resources, Shahid Iqbal said.

The CEO said that we would take every step to protect the lives of customers and our line staff.

The Chief also directed all filed formation to create awareness in general public to avoid construction near or under the power installations.

The Chief also requested the customers to call related SDO office if such dangerous wires were in their areas. In case of non hearing customers could also call on 051-9252933-6.