UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Secures 6002 Dangerous Points So Far: Shahid Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

IESCO secures 6002 dangerous points so far: Shahid Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that out of total 7626 identified dangerous points, 6002 have been secured so far.

He said that these points have been secured after shifting electricity wires to safe location and by removing tilted poles. Securing of these hazard points cost total Rs 955.974 million, he said.

The CEO said a comprehensive campaign regarding shifting of electricity wires crossing over or close to the houses and removal of tilted poles was being carried out in all five operation circles of the company.

The company was clearing all these points from its own resources, Shahid Iqbal said.

The CEO said that we would take every step to protect the lives of customers and our line staff.

The Chief also directed all filed formation to create awareness in general public to avoid construction near or under the power installations.

The Chief also requested the customers to call related SDO office if such dangerous wires were in their areas. In case of non hearing customers could also call on 051-9252933-6.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Company All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

33 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

38 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

48 minutes ago

Some 13 migrants drown off Libyan coast: IOM

2 minutes ago

PFA seals five shops, impose fine on shops

2 minutes ago

China's auto sales rise 12.5 pct in October

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.