IESCO Secures 6,915 Dangerous Points So Far: CEO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

IESCO secures 6,915 dangerous points so far: CEO

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Abdul Razaq Friday said out of total identified 7,929 dangerous points, 6,915 had been secured so far.

Securing of the said dangerous points cost Rs 1,138.990 million, he, in a statement, said.

He said the company's field teams and customers had identified the said dangerous points in all five circles.

"We always focus on customer and employees friendly policies and never compromise on this," the CEO said.

He said a campaign through out IESCO region regarding shifting of electricity wires crossing over or close to the houses to safe location was in process.

He requested valued customers to avoid constructions under or close to the power installations as it could dangerous for human life.

He directed the field formations to initiate legal proceedings against such customers.

He said the customers could also register their complaints through relevant sub divisional officer's office for removal/shifting of such electricity wires.

