IESCO Secures 7201 Hazard Points: Ch Abdul Razzaq

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

IESCO secures 7201 hazard points: Ch Abdul Razzaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Officer Ch Abdul Razzaq has said that as many as 7201 hazard points out of identified 8030 have been secured by shifting dangerous power lines to safer locations so far.

He said that it cost Rs 1196.230 million which was met through company resources, said a statement issued here Thursday.

Ch.

Abdul Razzaq said that implementation of Customer friendly policies was one of our top priority. Following these policies, power lines passing over or close to the houses were being shifted to safer location, he added.

The IESCO Chief said that we were utilizing all over resources to provide best services to our valuable customers.

Chief requested to customers approach relevant SDO office if such dangerous power lines are in their locations.

