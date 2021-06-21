IESCO secures 7,447 dangerous points so far: CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Andul Razaq has said as many as 7447 dangerous points have been secured by IESCO Operations and construction directorates costing Rs 1252.742 million.

He said that the IESCO field formation and customers highlighted 8140 points so far. The company secured all the said point through its own resources, he added.

The IESCO Chief directed field formation to complete remaining works without any delay.

He said in the light of instructions given by Ministry of Energy ( power Division) power line passing over or close to the houses were being shifted to safer locations and the company was bearing all expenses of said safety works.

He said safety of human life and their belongings was top priority of the company.

He requested valued IESCO customers to avoid constructions under or close to the power installations and if such power lines were found in their surroundings report to relevant SDO office so appropriate measures could be taken in time.