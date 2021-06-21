UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Secures 7,447 Dangerous Points So Far: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

IESCO secures 7,447 dangerous points so far: CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chaudhary Andul Razaq has said as many as 7447 dangerous points have been secured by IESCO Operations and construction directorates costing Rs 1252.742 million.

He said that the IESCO field formation and customers highlighted 8140 points so far. The company secured all the said point through its own resources, he added.

The IESCO Chief directed field formation to complete remaining works without any delay.

He said in the light of instructions given by Ministry of Energy ( power Division) power line passing over or close to the houses were being shifted to safer locations and the company was bearing all expenses of said safety works.

He said safety of human life and their belongings was top priority of the company.

He requested valued IESCO customers to avoid constructions under or close to the power installations and if such power lines were found in their surroundings report to relevant SDO office so appropriate measures could be taken in time.

Related Topics

Company All Top Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Has Armeena Khan started driving Rikshaw?

30 minutes ago

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

42 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

55 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

1 hour ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

1 hour ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.