IESCO Secures 7803 Dangerous Points So Far: CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Monday said that as many as 7803 dangerous points out of identified 8,680 had been secured so far

He said that IESCO's field formations and consumers had identified 8680 points of wires, curves and weak power poles passing near the houses.

The operation teams secured 7803 such points with a total cost of Rs 1.22 billion, he said in a statement issued here.

He said protecting the lives of consumers and line staff from electrical accidents was our first responsibility.

The IESCO chief instructed the line staff to take all precautionary measures before or during working on the line and to ensure the use of all safety T&P in all cases.

He also requested valued customers to report such dangerous wires to the concerned SDO office or Central Complaints and Monitoring Cell IESCO Islamabad on phone numbers 051-9252933-6 and avoid constructions under or near electrical installations as the slightest mistake could endanger human life or lead to lifelong disability.

