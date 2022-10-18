UrduPoint.com

IESCO Secures 8,329 Dangerous Points So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has secured 8,329 dangerous points out of total identified over 9,000 such points so far during the ongoing campaign.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the IESCO field formations have secured 8,329 such points so far with an estimated cost of Rs1.461 billion.

He said the company always prioritized the measures that could protect human life from electrical accidents and for this purpose electric wires passing near houses were being shifted to safe places besides replacing weak electric poles.

The entire expenditure was born by the company, he added.

He said that the company was taking all measures to protect the customers and IESCO line staff from electrical accidents. He also requested the consumers if any power lines pass near their houses or other places, immediately inform to concerned SDO so that timely action could be taken to avert untoward incidents.

