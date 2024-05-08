IESCO secures 9,176 safety hazard points costing Rs 1.679 bln so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has secured 9176 safety hazard points costing Rs 1.679 billion so far in various circles of the company.

Being responsible and customer friendly company, IESCO cleared all the said points from its own budget told Chief Engineer Operations, Muhammad Aslam Khan.

He paid tribute to IESCO line staff for their tireless efforts to ensure smooth power supply to the consumers besides prompt redressal of customer electricity related complaints.

He also emphasized on the use of safety equipment and precautions during work on line.

He directed the line staff to use all safety gadgets and follow safety SOPs to avoid an unpleasant incident while working on transmission lines.

He also warned of strict departmental action against those who were not following safety SOPs.

The Chief Engineer said that they have much focused on public safety and were clearing safety hazard points I.e. electric wire crossing close/above the house, weak and tilted poles, open distribution boxes.

He requested valuable customer to report such dangerous safety hazardous point to relevant SDO office, IESCO. Helpline number 118 or CCMC numbers 051-9252933-34.