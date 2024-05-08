Open Menu

IESCO Secures 9,176 Safety Hazard Points Costing Rs 1.679 Bln So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

IESCO secures 9,176 safety hazard points costing Rs 1.679 bln so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has secured 9176 safety hazard points costing Rs 1.679 billion so far in various circles of the company.

Being responsible and customer friendly company, IESCO cleared all the said points from its own budget told Chief Engineer Operations, Muhammad Aslam Khan.

He paid tribute to IESCO line staff for their tireless efforts to ensure smooth power supply to the consumers besides prompt redressal of customer electricity related complaints.

He also emphasized on the use of safety equipment and precautions during work on line.

He directed the line staff to use all safety gadgets and follow safety SOPs to avoid an unpleasant incident while working on transmission lines.

He also warned of strict departmental action against those who were not following safety SOPs.

The Chief Engineer said that they have much focused on public safety and were clearing safety hazard points I.e. electric wire crossing close/above the house, weak and tilted poles, open distribution boxes.

He requested valuable customer to report such dangerous safety hazardous point to relevant SDO office, IESCO. Helpline number 118 or CCMC numbers 051-9252933-34.

Related Topics

Electricity Budget Company All From Billion Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

3 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan