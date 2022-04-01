UrduPoint.com

IESCO Sets Up Central Control Room To Ensure Smooth, Uninterrupted Power Supply In Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 10:11 PM

IESCO sets up central control room to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power supply in Ramadan

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has set up Central Control Room to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply in holy month of Ramadan especially during Sahar and Iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has set up Central Control Room to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply in holy month of Ramadan especially during Sahar and Iftar. The Central Control Room would work round the clock to monitor power supply on more than 144 grid stations and 1200 11KVs feeders for immediate clearance of faults in the system, said the Spokesman IESCO here Friday.

Senior officers and staff would remain present round the clock at the central control room.

Additional transformers, meters and cables have also been provided to all field stores and complaint offices on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer, so that there would be no delay in redressal of grievances.

In addition, Chief Executive Complaints and Monitoring Cell numbers 051-9252933-34 would be available 24 hours for registration of customer complaints at IESCO Head Office Islamabad.

The Consumers could also register complaints on IESCO Helpline No. 118 or by SMS on 8118.

CEO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan and Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan would personally supervise the entire operation.

