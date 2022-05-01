IESCO sets up Central Control room to ensure smooth supply during Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :On directives of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has set up Central Control Room to ensure smooth and stable power supply besides timely redressal of consumers' complaints during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, more than 100 Grid Stations, power distribution network, power demand and supply position, allocated electricity quota, feeder faults and tripping would be monitored closely and its timely rectification would also be ensured.

Officers of General Managers level, Chief Engineers along with other supporting officers and staff would ensure their availability in established monitoring control room round the clock in shifts.

The leaves of Operation field formation have been cancelled with direction to be alert. To meet any unpleasant situation extra cables, meters, transformers and trolley transformers have been provided to all complaint offices, the Spokesman said.

For registration of customers complainants help line number 118, complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-9252933-34 and SMS service 8118 are working round the clock.

The Chief Executive would monitor all field activities during Eid holidays personally.

He also requested valuable customers to avoid unnecessary use of electricity to overcome current and temporary short fall of electricity.