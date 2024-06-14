Open Menu

IESCO Sets Up Monitoring Rooms To Ensure Smooth Supply During Eid’s Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has set up monitoring rooms at headquarters and all six circles to ensure smooth power supply to the consumers under the Eid ul Azha holidays

Officers and supporting staff will monitor power supply continuity on 1,344 feeders and 114 grid stations during the Eid holidays.

Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan being focal person will personally monitor the activities.

Complaint staff across IESCO region will remain alert and extra cables, meters transformers and other materials have already been provided to complaint offices to meet any emergency.

Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan requested valuable customers that as a safety measures don't tie sacrificial animals with electricity poles or under transformer besides throwing or dumping remaining of sacrificial animals under or near the IESCO installation as it attracts the birds which could cause power interruptions.

The CEO also directed all field formations that any negligence towards power continuity during Eid holidays will not be tolerated.

The consumers can register their complaints at relevant complaint office numbers, or help line number 118 and SMS service 8118. They can also lodge their complaints at monitoring cell numbers 0519252933,0519252934 round the clock.

