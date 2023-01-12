IESCO sets up two new sub-divisions to address consumers' complaints promptly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has set up two new sub-divisions, Sagari and Morgah, to enable the timely resolution of customer complaints and the provision of best services.

According to the IESCO spokesperson, Rawat sub-division has been divided into Rawat sub-division and Sagari, while the Sawan sub-division into Sawan and Morgah sub-divisions owing to the increase in the number of consumers.

Areas and villages including Davri, Punjgaran, Dadhar, Dakala, Ojrayala, Sagari, Mankiala, Butter, Arazi Pind, Arazi Khas, Mandna Jattal, Mora Hayal, Bashandot, Ruper, Deri Mera Basanta, Bhatta, Village Pindori, Village Chaudharian, Dhok Amban, Dhok Major, Abin Chak, Meera, Sood Gangal, Pind Mirzan, Morra vance, Sardar Market, Mankiala, Morra Bhattian, Shah Bagh, Karali, Terel, Chak Sanal, Dera Khasala, Meana Morra, Nithia, Chabutra, Morra Rupival, Morra Bakhtan, Village Chapri Ako were placed in Rawat sub-division.

The new sub-divisions have been added to Sagri, while the areas of the 10th sub-division including Morgah Village, Dhok Syed Muhammad, Jamra, Kotla Kalan, Rabia Bungalow, DHA1, Attock Oil Refinery, Pindi board, Abbas Colony, Shadman Colony, Army Officers, Colony, Tahir Colony, Wilayat Complex were attached to the new sub-division Margah.

The spokesperson said due to the establishment of new subdivisions, the electricity reference numbers of the consumers had also changed and if a consumer did not receive the electricity bill, they could check the new number by visiting the Iesco website www.iesco.com.pk.