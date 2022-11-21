IESCO spends over Rs 1.42 billion on securing 8,408 dangerous points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has spent over Rs1.472 billion from its own resources on securing 8,408 dangerous points in various circles of the company.

IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad said that various IESCO field formations have identified some 9,330 dangerous points which could cause accidents. Out of the total identified such points, 8,408 have been secured so far, he added.

He said human life is a priceless gift of Allah and in order to protect consumers from electrocution accidents, electricity wires passing close to houses or other places were being moved to safe places.

The CEO requested the consumers that if there were power lines passing near their houses, they should immediately report it to the concerned SDO office so that timely action could be taken to remove these dangerous wires.

He further asked the consumers to avoid construction near electrical installations or under power lines as this practice could lead to a major accident and it was also an illegal act.

/395