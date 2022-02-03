UrduPoint.com

IESCO Spends Rs 1.36 Bln To Secure Dangerous Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 02:32 PM

IESCO spends Rs 1.36 bln to secure dangerous points

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has spent an amount of Rs 1.36 billion to secure dangerous points so far

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has spent an amount of Rs 1.36 billion to secure dangerous points so far.

Sources told APP here Thursday that IESCO field formations and consumers had identified 8823 points. Out of the total 8823 dangerous points, 7958 have been secured so far.

"An amount of Rs 1.36 billion has been spent on clearing of these points," they said.

IESCO management has always ensured the issuance and implementation of 100% customer friendly policies and has proved itself to be a truly customer friendly company.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that in the IESCO region, the process of shifting of power lines passing near or above houses to safer places was continuously going on which aimed at protecting human life from possible electrical accidents.

The Chief Executive IESCO advised consumers to avoid construction of houses under or close to the electric power installation and also avoid endangering their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

The IESCO Chief also requested valuable IESCO Customers to call concerned SDO Office or the Complaints and Monitoring Cell on 051-9252933 if such dangerous lines were in their surroundings so that timely steps could be taken to save human lives.

Related Topics

Company From Billion Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

15 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

39 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

39 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

40 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

40 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>