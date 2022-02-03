IESCO spends Rs 1.36 bln to secure dangerous points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has spent an amount of Rs 1.36 billion to secure dangerous points so far

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has spent an amount of Rs 1.36 billion to secure dangerous points so far.

Sources told APP here Thursday that IESCO field formations and consumers had identified 8823 points. Out of the total 8823 dangerous points, 7958 have been secured so far.

"An amount of Rs 1.36 billion has been spent on clearing of these points," they said.

IESCO management has always ensured the issuance and implementation of 100% customer friendly policies and has proved itself to be a truly customer friendly company.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that in the IESCO region, the process of shifting of power lines passing near or above houses to safer places was continuously going on which aimed at protecting human life from possible electrical accidents.

The Chief Executive IESCO advised consumers to avoid construction of houses under or close to the electric power installation and also avoid endangering their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

The IESCO Chief also requested valuable IESCO Customers to call concerned SDO Office or the Complaints and Monitoring Cell on 051-9252933 if such dangerous lines were in their surroundings so that timely steps could be taken to save human lives.