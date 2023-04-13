UrduPoint.com

IESCO Starts Campaign To Create Awareness About Energy Conservation

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started a comprehensive campaign to create awareness about the conservation of energy among consumers in light of directives of the government and the Ministry of Power Division.

Chairman board of Directors (BODs) IESCO Engineer Qamar ul islam Raja urged the consumers that we should avoid unnecessary use of electricity and also teach our kids regarding energy conservation and its benefits to the county and economy. Islam also teaches us to keep our requirements in limits, he added.

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr. Muhammad Khan also said that the economy of any country depends on the availability of electricity and if electricity is available the economy will boost up and make progress.

He requested to avoid the use of iron, air conditioner and heavy electronic appliances from 6pm to 10pm.

He also directed all IESCO officers and staff to develop energy conservation habits and try to avoid unnecessary use of electricity in offices and homes and play their role towards the development of the country.

