IESCO starts dispatching bills based on Rs 14 per unit relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started dispatching bills to domestic consumers based on Rs 14 per unit relief announced by the Punjab government.

Rs 14 per unit relief would be given in the bills for August and September, said IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here Monday.

Domestic consumers with sanctioned load up to 5 KW having 201 to 500 units would take benefit in their bills for August and September, it further said.

Under the package, some 1,071,632 domestic customers of IESCO would get relief, the Spokesperson said.

The due date of electricity bills has also been extended for the convenience of the consumers.

Those consumers who had already paid their bills, their additional amount would be adjusted in the next bills for September, it further said.