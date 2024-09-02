IESCO Starts Dispatching Bills Based On Rs 14 Per Unit Relief
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has started dispatching bills to domestic consumers based on Rs 14 per unit relief announced by the Punjab government.
Rs 14 per unit relief would be given in the bills for August and September, said IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here Monday.
Domestic consumers with sanctioned load up to 5 KW having 201 to 500 units would take benefit in their bills for August and September, it further said.
Under the package, some 1,071,632 domestic customers of IESCO would get relief, the Spokesperson said.
The due date of electricity bills has also been extended for the convenience of the consumers.
Those consumers who had already paid their bills, their additional amount would be adjusted in the next bills for September, it further said.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt starts 2nd phase of enrollment drive, sets 0.3mln children’s enrollment in schools target2 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held12 minutes ago
-
Three died, 1 injured due to rockfall in Kohistan22 minutes ago
-
Public transport fares reduced by 2%22 minutes ago
-
1550 ltrs adulterated milk discarded32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides medical cover to 5,637 people in Aug:32 minutes ago
-
Dera police launch crackdown against beggars42 minutes ago
-
Sustainable relief provision to commoners is top priority. Ihsan Afzal42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 275,500 cusecs water42 minutes ago
-
RCCI organizes 'Hum Se Hai Pakistan'52 minutes ago
-
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny52 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 715 emergencies in August1 hour ago