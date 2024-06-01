IESCO Supplying Smooth, Uninterrupted Power Supply
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is supplying smooth and uninterrupted power supply on 1344 feeders despite severe heatwave.
However, severe heat wave caused increase in complaints of transformers tripping and individual complaints, told IESCO spokesperson here Saturday.
He said the complaint staff were fully alert to promptly clear any faults. Additional, meters, transformers, cables and necessary equipments have already provided to filed offices to address consumers complaints.
Meanwhile, the IESCO has already canceled all approved development and scheduled maintenance programmes due to severe heatwave.
The consumers could lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or send their SMS number 8118.
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LGH gynecologists achieve major success in life-saving operation35 seconds ago
-
Three accused of property fraud arrested39 seconds ago
-
Meeting discusses law, order, Eid security plan43 seconds ago
-
Very hot & dry weather to persist across Sukkur division10 minutes ago
-
Governor takes notice of quarrel incident of UoP, death of student in UoM10 minutes ago
-
Six held with narcotics, weapons11 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK31 minutes ago
-
One mln kids to be given anti polio doses from June 31 hour ago
-
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
GPOs to extend services on Sundays across country1 hour ago
-
Stone crusher market tax objections addressed2 hours ago
-
UoS alumni meeting2 hours ago