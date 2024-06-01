Open Menu

IESCO Supplying Smooth, Uninterrupted Power Supply

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

IESCO supplying smooth, uninterrupted power supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is supplying smooth and uninterrupted power supply on 1344 feeders despite severe heatwave.

However, severe heat wave caused increase in complaints of transformers tripping and individual complaints, told IESCO spokesperson here Saturday.

He said the complaint staff were fully alert to promptly clear any faults. Additional, meters, transformers, cables and necessary equipments have already provided to filed offices to address consumers complaints.

Meanwhile, the IESCO has already canceled all approved development and scheduled maintenance programmes due to severe heatwave.

The consumers could lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or send their SMS number 8118.

Related Topics

Heat Wave Alert SMS All Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamaba ..

Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

4 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

5 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

7 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

17 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

17 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

17 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan