IESCO Teams Catch 3,226 Suspicious Meters In Feb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 01:29 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO's) Operation, M&T and surveillance teams detected 3,226 suspicious electricity meters in all six circles of the company during February

The IESCO spokesman told that the IESCO's teams inspected a total of 56,215 electricity meters in all the circles during the said period. As many as 1,526,972 units were charged to the consumers on account of power pilferage besides imposing fine of Rs 28,529,576 to them, he said.

He said FIRs have also been filed against 53 persons in the concerned police stations for legal action against them.

Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said power theft caused irreparable loss to the company and the country. A comprehensive power pilferage drive was being carried out across all the six circles of the company with out any discrimination, he added.

He requested the consumers to join IESCO in this national campaign and report power theft and supporting elements to the relevant SDO office, helpline number 118, complaint and monitoring cell IESCO Islamabad number. 051-9252933 or on CEO IESCO e-mail address ceo@iesco.com.pk.

