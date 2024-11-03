IESCO Teams Detect 375 Meters For Power Pilferage In Oct
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Detection teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has checked meter of 105,884 of different tariffs in October and some 375 meters were found to be involved in various forms of electricity theft.
Sharing details, Chief Executive Officer IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan told that the electricity thieves were fined over Rs 33.
74 million for direct usage of electricity and tampering meters while 43 of them were apprehended by the police.
He said that extensive actions have been ongoing since September 2023 to eradicate the scourge of electricity theft from the IESCO region.
Muhammad Naeem Jan stated that they were committed to eliminating electricity thieves from the IESCO region. He also reiterated that they were strictly following a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.
