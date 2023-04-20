ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will ensure uninterrupted and smooth power supply during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the company also ensured smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the consumer in the holy month of Ramadan through good monitoring and teamwork.

In the same spirit, the IESCO administration would also ensure to provide the uninterrupted supply of electricity and quality services to valuable consumers during Eid holidays.

For this purpose, central control room has been established in Islamabad where senior officers along with staff would remain available 24 hours and monitor the power distribution in the region besides timely rectification of the faults on the feeder under the supervision of Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan.

Necessary instructions have been issued to all field offices in this regard. Concerned SDO Complaint Offices, IESCO Helpline No. 118 and Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell Islamabad Nos. 051-9252933-4 would be available 24 hours for registration of customer complaints.