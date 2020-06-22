UrduPoint.com
IESCO To Hold Online Katchary On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is all set to hold online 'Katchary' at its head office on June 24 to address consumers' complaints.

The IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary would be available on telephone number 051-9253105 from 11am to 1pm, said a statement issued here on Monday.

He would listened to the consumer complaints and issue orders for rectification of their complaints.

Consumers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal Circles are requested to participate in online katchary for addressal of their electricity related issues.

Pakistan

