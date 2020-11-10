IESCO to hold online open Katcharies on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will hold online open Katcharies in all five circles of the company on Wednesday for prompt reddressal of consumers' complaints.

According to the schedule, SE IESCO Islamabad Circle Fazal e Rabi will be available on telephone number 051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi Circle Muhammad Zubair Khan on telephone number 051-9292675, SE Attock Circle Faisal Sharif on telephone number 051-4950343, SE Chakwal circle Muhammad Iqbal Khan on telephone number 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle Muhammad Aslam Khan on telephone number 0544-9270377 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.