IESCO to launch modern mobile app to bring revolution: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company Asim Nazir Raja Tuesday disclosed that to ensure zero electricity management IESCO has decided to introduce modern-tech Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project to facilitate million consumers and a mobile app which would be functional within month for filing consumer complaints.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that with this mobile app consumers will get meter reading done automatically and a message will also be sent via email to the consumers regarding the bills and they will be able to verify it physically and through the app.

He said that the objective for the launch of the App is to facilitate the consumers without visiting the offices concerned and avoiding the long queues.

He said this technology-based system will also allow consumers to get an idea about their electricity use and the expected bill through monitoring of electricity usage.

It will automatically register complaints to the power company in case of any interruption in the power supply, he added.

Replying a question, he said that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company has also being installed over 16,000 meters under the automated metering infrastructure (AMI) which will subsequently allow the company to introduce a pre-paid system.

He said the meters will enable IESCO to manage the load within houses due to which there will be zero load-shedding and also minimize the chances of electricity theft.

He said that the present government was putting priority to address the issues of energy sector, adding, introducing various reforms in energy sector.

He said the IESCO company purely believed in serving valuable customers by providing quality services and all available sources were being utilized for provision of best services to valuable customers.