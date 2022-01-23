IESCO to replace outdated wires in city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Engineer Amjad Khan has assured the trade bodies of the city that worn-out electric wires would soon be replaced in various city markets.

He said IESCO would provide all possible assistance to the business community while new transformers would be installed to resolve the issue of load management. Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Punjab President Sharjeel Mir quoted the IESCO Chief Executive Officer as saying.

Talking to APP, Mir said he had discussed the problems being faced by the affected shopkeepers with IESCO Chief at his office, who assured full cooperation to the business community.

He said the bare electric wires hanging from poles in streets and roads, particularly in congested commercial areas, have developed a significant safety concern for traders, pedestrians and residents in several parts of the city.

Mir said the traders' delegation had requested officials of IESCO to take appropriate steps to secure people's lives as traders suffered worth million rupee loss due to incidents of electric short circuits every year because of outdated wires.

