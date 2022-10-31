IESCO to start phase wise maintenance of 11 kV feeders from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will start maintenance of 11 kV feeders from Tuesday (November 1) in a phased manner.

"Timely system maintenance is essential for stable power distribution, which ensures uninterrupted power supply to consumers and protects the system from overloading and other damages," IESCO Chief Engineer Muhammad Aslam Khan told here Monday.

He said that the overhauling of power transformers installed in more than 100 grid stations of IESCO has already been started since October 22.

He said system maintenance working hours would be strictly monitored and regular surprise visits would be made to relevant XENs and SDOs to ensure work quality.

He said the consumers would also be informed timely about power outages on the respective feeders through print and electronic media.

They would also be informed through announcements in mosques and SMS messages, he added.

Aslam Khan said apart from this, the system maintenance program would be uploaded on IESCO Data Control Center Twitter account @XEN-DCC and the IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk in time.

He said that due to annual system maintenance, the distribution system would be more stable and it would help reduce line losses and tripping which would directly benefit the consumers. Line staff have been instructed to ensure the implementation of all safety rules during work and any lapse in this regard would not be tolerated, he said.