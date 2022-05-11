UrduPoint.com

IESCO Unearths 3,783 Suspicious Meters In April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) operations, M&T and surveillance teams unearthed 3783 suspicious meters in various areas of its Circles through which electricity was being pilfered in April

The spokesperson said over 67000 meters of different tariffs electricity meters were checked during inspection during the said period. The involved consumers were fined more than Rs. 33,516,317 by charging 1,746,201 units to them.

FIRs have also been filed in different police stations, the spokesperson said.

IESCO operation circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal would continue to operate indiscriminately.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the work of all field formations and said that our target was complete elimination of power thieves and their facilitators from IESCO region.

He requested the esteemed customers to join IESCO in this national campaign and report power theft or facilitators to the concerned SDO Office, Helpline No. 118, Complaints and Monitoring Cell, IESCO Islamabad on Phone No. 051. 9252933 or give information on Chief Executive IESCO e-mail address to ceo@iesco.com.pk so that rapid action could be taken against these hostile elements.

