IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan on Tuesday said that IESCO was fully committed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to its valued consumers and the early resolution of electricity-related complaints.

He said that due to the increase in temperature, load on IESCO’s distribution system has increased, said a press release.

He further directed to all IESCO field formations and complaint offices to stay fully active around the clock. Necessary materials have been provided to complaint offices to handle any emergency situations timely, Naeem Jan added.

For lodging consumer’s complaints, all IESCO complaint office numbers, Helpline number 118, SMS Service 8118, Complaint & Monitoring Cell numbers 051-9252933, 051-9252934 will be available 24/7.