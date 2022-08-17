UrduPoint.com

IESCO for Adopting Precautionary Measures In Rainy Spell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to the rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accidents.

The spokesman advised the general public to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings.

Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes, it further said.

Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use a water pipe for it. Instruct children to avoid going near electricity installations while playing.

Do not keep hold of the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and remain at least a hundred feet away from high tension wires.

It further advised that electrocuted person must be separated from wire with a piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff.   Meanwhile, Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad also directed the staff to remain alert at complaint offices and to make sure the timely redressal of consumer complaints.

The CEO said that the General Public should observe precautionary measures during rain.

In case of any emergency, the consumers should contact the concerned area's  Complaint Office, SDO's or XEN's.

