IESCO issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, NDC-1, I-10/3 Auto Workshop, PTCL I-9, I-10/2, New Exchange, U Phone I-9, Fazal GHI-9, SES I-9, NDC-2, Nascom Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Wani, Jhangi, Azharabad, EME Complex, B-Block, Abu Bakar Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Major Riaz, Lala Zaar, Jhawara, Dhamial-I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Lair Colony, Pindi Board, Park View, Pepsi, Model Town, Humk, Dhok Awan, Zaraj.
I & II, IST, RCC Express, Emirates, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Basali, Pind Jatla, Lab. I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, New Kalyam Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Pran Feeder, from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, GSO Circle, Tatta Pani, Sehansa, City.II, Fatehpur, Cheruhi, City.I, Nar, Khoi Ratta Feeders
On Sunday from 08:00 am to 10:00 am, GSO Circle, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Ghazin Khan, Nad, KRL, Lahtrar, Khawaja, Nara Matur, Kahota City, Panjar, Kahota City-2, THQ, Lahtrar, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Karor-2 feeders and surrounding areas.
