ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According toIESCOSpokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Captan Nisar Shaheed, Brarl Army, CMH Srmy, Mangla Cantt, Gadhari, Benni Feeders and surrounding areas.