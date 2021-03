(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According toIESCOSpokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM I-14/3, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Industrial Estate, Ghazi Kohli, Jalala, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Padian, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Taxila, Nawazish Shaheed, Bohi Ghar, Burma, Waheedabad, Chara, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme-2, Pandorian, RCCI-1,2,3,4 & 5, Sihala, Chowk Pandori, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI Express, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, SBP, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme-3, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, JSHQ, Meghan, G-10/2, G-10 Center, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Itwar Bazar, Mushtaq Hussain, Bhikri, KSM I&II, Tahmasim abad, Dhok Hekmadad, Sector-4, APHS, MES, VVIP, PAF feeders, from 09:00am to 12:00 pm Dharik, Hussain abad, Kot Sheera, Thoa Mahram Khan, Murat, Gondal, People's Colony, Shadi Khan, Bolianwal, Gharibwal, Bhattiot, Qutbal, M Shaheed, Mahfooz Shaheed, Chhaji Mar, Bahtar, Nara, GM Shaheed feeders, 09:30 a.

m. to 12:30 p.m., PWD-I, FECHS, Lohi Bhair feeders, from 07:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Cantt feeders, from 09:00am to 03:00pm Captain Nisar Shaheed, Baral Army, CMH Army, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, Benny feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm Tipu Road, Jail Park, MSF, S Shaheed , Ranyal, Humayun, Adiala, Kahuta City-II, Kalar Panjar, Chowk Pandori, Kaliam, Saidpur road, 4th Road, New Malpur, APHS, Sector-IV, Gawalmandi, Gulshanabad, Dhok Hassu, Ali Market, Tehmasim abad, People's Colony, Dhok Chaudhrian, Amir Hamza Colony, Nogzi, Pind Hoon, Ratta feeders, from 09:00am to 01:00 pm G-6/3 Polyclinic, Shakar Padiyan, ISI, Khanna East, Farash Town, Chatha, New Shah Allah Ditta, T&T, Company Bagh, Kohala, PC, Upper Topa, Bari Imam feeders and surrounding areas.