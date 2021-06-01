UrduPoint.com
IESCO issues Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:00 PM

IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 AM, Mort, Dharnal, Kot Shera, Kot Gala, Bhikri, PAF Mureed, Megan, Mangwal, Mureed Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, D-12 Markaz Feeder, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM Daulatullah, Ahadi Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Treait, Gharial, GOR, Burma, Waheedabad Feeders, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM Mong City, Kanchri, Patan Sher Khan Feeders and surrounding areas.

