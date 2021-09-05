(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00am Latifal Feeder, From 08:00am to 01:00pm Domel, Main Bazaar feeders and surrounding areas.