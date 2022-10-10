UrduPoint.com

IESCO issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon i.e.

CWO, Golla, Shams Colony, Zircon Heights, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Modern Flour Mill, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Westridge, Rajahabad, F-17 /1 & 2, Nogzi, Shukrial, Noon, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golla, New Race Course, MFM, Shams Colony, Domeli, Bhagwal, Suhawa Kachhari, Main Bazar, Suhawa, Ghori Dhamek, Jund Mahlo, New Kliam, Old Kliam, HPT-III, Industrial, Burhan, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Purmiana, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Haji Shah, Kot Shera, Kot Gullah, Dharabi, Bilalabad, Mugla, Akwal Feeders and surroundings.

