(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 09:00am, Abbas Pura, Zubair Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-1 (F.T.M), F-13 (Garmala), F-3(Gul Afshan), Langar Pur, F-5 (Jada), F-6 Machine Moh, F-7 (Kutchery), Ajmal Shaheed, Sanghoi, P.T.C, Akram Shaheed, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Jakkar, Sana Ullah Shahe, F-2 (Chip board), F-10 (Kala Base) F-9 (Chak Daulat), Industrial, Pakhwal, Borian, COD Kala feeders and surrounding areas.