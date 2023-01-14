UrduPoint.com

IESCO issues Power Suspension Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension schedule for Sunday for various areas of its region, due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. for different feeders and grid stations, including Rawalpindi Cantonment Circle, Rawalpindi.III, Fuji Foundation Hospital, VIP, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, Mora Negyal, New Rawat Feeders and GSO Circle.

From 09:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m., Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, G-5, Pindorian, Mahfuz Shaheed, Scheme II, Pak Chahna Centre, Rest House, Hospital, CDA, G-6, ISI, HFF-1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, HCM-1 & 2 feeders will be without power supply.

From 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., electricity supply will remain suspended for Anjara, Maqsood Shaheed, Chhab, Mira Sharif, Dhaknir, Jandst. 1 & 2, Bhandar, Pind Soltani, Pari, Nad, Bitiot, Chhaji Mar, Kasran, Mianwala, Muthial, Azeem Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.

