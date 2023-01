ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension schedule for Sunday for various areas of its region, due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCOspokesman, the power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. for different feeders and grid stations, including Rawalpindi Cantonment Circle, Rawalpindi.III, Fuji Foundation Hospital, VIP, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, Mora Negyal, New Rawat Feeders and GSO Circle.

From 09:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m., Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, G-5, Pindorian, Mahfuz Shaheed, Scheme II, Pak Chahna Centre, Rest House, Hospital, CDA, G-6, ISI, HFF-1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, HCM-1 & 2 feeders will be without power supply.

From 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., electricity supply will remain suspended for Anjara, Maqsood Shaheed, Chhab, Mira Sharif, Dhaknir, Jandst. 1 & 2, Bhandar, Pind Soltani, Pari, Nad, Bitiot, Chhaji Mar, Kasran, Mianwala, Muthial, Azeem Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.