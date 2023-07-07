ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The employees and officers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) here on Friday staged peaceful protest against the incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan while strongly condemning the incident said that such heinous acts were intolerable in the name of freedom of expression.

Islam taught us peace, tolerance and love besides respect to all Holy Books and religions, he added.

The CEO said the teachings of the Holy Quran were a source of guidance for us.

Speaking on the occasion, Operations Director IESCO Muhammad Aslam Khan said that there was a lot of anger among Muslims over the incident as it was dire need to fight against Islamophobia and religious hatred together.

Ejaz Makhdoom, Kashif Shah, Mohsin Raza Gilani and others also spoke on the occasion and strongly condemned the incident.