IESCO's Teams Identified 3,423 Suspected Meters In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

IESCO's teams identified 3,423 suspected meters in January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company operation, M&T and surveillance Directorate teams identified 3,423 suspected meters in various circles of the company during January in which 3,361 meters were found slow and five tampered with while direct supply was being taken from 57 meters.

On charges of slow meters and electricity theft, a fine of over Rs 42.

32 million has been imposed on the concerned consumers, said the IESCO spokesperson.

Applications have also been submitted to the concerned police stations for legal action.

IESCO management requested its esteemed customers to support IESCO in this national campaign against power pilferage and if they found anyone stealing electricity or assisting it, immediately report it to the concerned SDO Office, helpline number 118 or Chief Executive Complaints and Monitoring Cell IESCO phone number 051-9252933-34.

